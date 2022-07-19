Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires Shares of 34,000 NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
NSTS Bancorp stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15.
