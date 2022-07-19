Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires Shares of 4,150 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

