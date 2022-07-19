Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned 0.09% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

SAMG opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SAMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

