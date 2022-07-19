Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 800 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.