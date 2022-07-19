ROCKI (ROCKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,071.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $345,269.29 and approximately $72,071.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROCKI has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00390323 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016337 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp.
Buying and Selling ROCKI
Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.