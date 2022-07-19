Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Insider Activity

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. Rogers’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 9,988.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 88,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

