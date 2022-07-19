Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $85.28 and last traded at $85.28. 27,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,344,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.16.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

