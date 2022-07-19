Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

