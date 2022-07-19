Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 170,860 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 206,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

