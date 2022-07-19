Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,454. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.92.

