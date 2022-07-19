Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $21.35 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $6.63 on Tuesday, hitting $337.64. 24,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average is $349.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

