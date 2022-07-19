Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 2,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,098. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

