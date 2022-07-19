Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.04. 3,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

