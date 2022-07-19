Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 132,636 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,636 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 163,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

