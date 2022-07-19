Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Crane Trading Up 3.7 %

Crane stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

