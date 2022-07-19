Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $805.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Insider Activity

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,390,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in Rover Group by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,903,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

