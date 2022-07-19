Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 225 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADT1 opened at GBX 99.15 ($1.19) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.35. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.73 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.13). The firm has a market cap of £264.11 million and a P/E ratio of -21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a current ratio of 20.41.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

