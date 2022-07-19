Ruler Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00392458 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
Ruler Protocol Profile
Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.
