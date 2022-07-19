Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) PT Set at $59.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $59.00 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 10,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,841,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,417,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

