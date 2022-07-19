SafeCapital Achieves Market Cap of $3,071.21 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 65.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $3,071.21 and approximately $9.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00136078 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

