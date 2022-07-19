Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $238.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.94.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,244,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.