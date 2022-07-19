Sakura Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Sakura has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $176,505.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00364074 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
