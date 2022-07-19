Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.07. 48,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,724. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,982. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

