Saltoro Capital LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for 0.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 70,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

