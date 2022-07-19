Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Viper Energy Partners accounts for 0.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 136,138 shares of company stock worth $4,644,097 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.24%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

