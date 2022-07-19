Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. Chemours comprises about 0.9% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $19,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of CC stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 31,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

