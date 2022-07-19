Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,497. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,311,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.