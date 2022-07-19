Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given a $26.00 target price by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.