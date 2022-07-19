Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,354.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 3,850 ($46.03) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($46.86) to GBX 3,720 ($44.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.02) to GBX 2,970 ($35.51) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($40.65) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($40.88) to GBX 3,040 ($36.34) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Schroders Price Performance
SHNWF stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. Schroders has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $53.05.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
