Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,332 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 25,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,422. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

