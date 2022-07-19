Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

