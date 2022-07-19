Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SCHX opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

