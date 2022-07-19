ScPrime Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $13.37 million and $28,076.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,403,602 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

