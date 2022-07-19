Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $375,063.31 and approximately $40,298.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

