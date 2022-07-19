SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 655,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SeaSpine Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,479. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at SeaSpine

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.