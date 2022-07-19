Security Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Security Asset Management increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 2.6% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CME Group by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.85. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

