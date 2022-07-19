Security Asset Management Cuts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Security Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

