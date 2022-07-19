Security Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Security Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.4% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $425.40 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.89 and its 200 day moving average is $432.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.