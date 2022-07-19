Security Asset Management Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Security Asset Management cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.