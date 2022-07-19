Security Asset Management Has $708,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.27. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.