Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.88. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13 shares.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $294.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

About Select Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.