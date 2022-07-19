Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 2,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,079. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

