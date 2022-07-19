Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013841 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

