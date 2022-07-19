Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.92. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Stories

