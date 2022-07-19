ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NOW opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.