Shadows Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Shadows has a market cap of $319,854.21 and approximately $23,797.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

