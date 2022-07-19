Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shapeways Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SHPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,213. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Shapeways by 1,133.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

