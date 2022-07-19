SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $84,664.78 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $84,664.78 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,578.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.98 or 0.06692569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00248996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00109070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00626105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00546891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006120 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

