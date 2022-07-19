Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Grows By 66.7%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arisz Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Arisz Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Arisz Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Arisz Acquisition Company Profile

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

