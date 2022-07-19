Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Rises By 70.2%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 772,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. Research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 282,900 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

